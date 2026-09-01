Prime Minister protects victims with reforms

In a decisive move to enhance public safety, the Prime Minister has ordered that serious offenders, including those convicted of unlawful killing and historic child sex offences, will be excluded from upcoming changes to prison sentencing. This intervention aims to keep these criminals behind bars for longer periods, amidst growing concerns about their early release.

The reforms build upon previous actions taken by the Prime Minister and the Lord Chancellor to ensure that individuals found guilty of rape and serious child sex offences do not benefit from sentence reductions. The new directives prevent offenders in prison for manslaughter, death by dangerous driving, and the killing of emergency workers from receiving early release, thereby alleviating anxiety for victims and their families.

In detail, the Prime Minister stated, “I know how strongly people feel about this issue. I understand the concern and anger because I share it. That’s why I took action during my first weeks as Prime Minister to block some of the very worst in society being released before they should.” He further emphasised the commitment to keep violent criminals behind bars longer, noting, “We will now not only be keeping offenders serving time for indecent assault locked up but also those in prison for manslaughter and death by dangerous driving.”

To bolster these protective measures, new strategies will be introduced to manage offenders following their release. The government is set to implement tougher supervision requirements, including tagging and the establishment of restriction zones around victims' residences, to prevent offenders from getting too close. Justice Secretary Alex Norris affirmed, “The Prime Minister and I have rightly looked again at these reforms and we are clear that people responsible for taking a life, or for appalling crimes against children, should be kept behind bars for longer.”

Additionally, the government plans to deport foreign criminals and end the controversial Imprisonment for Public Protection (IPP) sentences. The Prime Minister described current sentences as unjust, particularly for individuals who have served their time yet remain incarcerated due to infrastructure failings within the justice system.

Victims' advocates have welcomed these changes, asserting that exclusion of manslaughter cases from early release mechanisms is vital for public protection. As Hetti Barkworth-Nanton CBE stated, “Making manslaughter offenders eligible for early release would risk undermining a key purpose of their sentences and could represent a significant compromise to public protection.”

Despite the challenges of an overcrowded prison system, where adult male facilities operate at 98% capacity, the government is taking action to remedy these issues. More than 3,200 new prison places have already been constructed, and plans are in place for thousands more by 2031.

With these reforms, the government aims to restore public confidence in the justice system, ensuring victims and their rights remain central to its operations.