Premier League funds frozen amid investigation

Following a significant criminal investigation into Sorare, £10 million of Premier League funds have been frozen, raising questions about the oversight of gambling and digital assets. Chris Roberts, Partner and Head of White Collar Crime at Grosvenor Law, remarked on the implications of this order. He stated “This order shows that where gambling and digital assets meet, authorities will be particularly vigilant, no matter how high profile the company or the amount at the heart of an investigation.” He further emphasised that “the greater the amount of money involved, the more likely it will be that the authorities will try to use all the tools at their disposal, such as an asset freezing order, to ensure recovery in the event the underlying prosecution is successful.”

The interplay between gambling and digital assets is under increasing scrutiny, with authorities taking a proactive stance in investigations of this nature. As the landscape of digital gambling evolves, this incident may serve as a warning to other companies operating in this space about the potential ramifications of financial mismanagement and regulatory oversight. Industry stakeholders are encouraged to remain aware of the tightening regulations that could follow such investigations, which may reshape practices across the sector.