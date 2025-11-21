They agree with Baroness Hallett’s findings that political failures led to needless loss of life and emphasise the necessity of prioritising those affected in future decision-making processes. In their responses to the inquiry, both groups stressed that it was vital to adopt an individualised, human rights-based approach, which had been visibly absent in the pandemic response. They expressed disappointment that recommendations lacked specific actions and failed to highlight the structural issues within devolved administrations, particularly in Wales, where the pandemic's impact was severe. Julia Jones from John’s Campaign lamented the government's flawed policymaking and lack of transparency, while Care Rights UK's Helen Wildbore underscored the essential need for rebuilding trust through clear communication and stakeholder engagement. The groups called for concrete steps to protect those most at risk and ensure the lessons learned are implemented to prevent history from repeating itself in future crises