Police misconduct processes under review

The Home Office has announced a comprehensive review of the police accountability system, aiming to reform misconduct processes that have become a source of contention. Chaired by Dame Lynne Owens and Jason Beer KC, this end-to-end review seeks to evaluate how police officers are held accountable and to identify obstacles that can prolong investigation outcomes. Lengthy misconduct inquiries not only keep victims and their families in limbo for extended periods but also prevent innocent officers from returning to frontline duties in a timely manner.

As part of the initiative, the review will explore methods to streamline the handling of police misconduct cases across various facets of the justice system. This is an effort to establish a more efficient and accessible accountability regime that serves both the victims seeking justice and the officers wrongfully accused. According to reports, there have been increasing calls from policing leaders and the Independent Office for Police Conduct’s director general to enhance the current systems and thresholds governing police accountability.

It has become evident through recent high-profile cases that prolonged investigations can severely affect officers' lives and careers, with some waiting years for internal resolutions. The aim of the reform is to create a policing landscape that allows victims to receive swifter justice while enabling officers who are cleared of wrongdoing to quickly return to their duties. The overarching goal is to construct a policing system that is fairer, faster, and more effective for all stakeholders involved.