The UK Government's initiative to designate the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) as the sole regulator for anti-money laundering (AML) in the UK has drawn significant criticism from the Law Society of Scotland. In their response to an HM Treasury consultation, the Law Society raised concerns over the effectiveness and appropriateness of this move, stating it is neither justified nor proportionate. The organisation warned that a UK-wide, one-size-fits-all approach would replace the existing effective, risk-based AML supervision, potentially leading to higher costs for consumers and increased bureaucracy for legal professionals.

With extensive knowledge of the specific risks and challenges encountered within the Scottish legal sector, the Law Society has insisted that its track record in ensuring compliance with anti-money laundering requirements speaks for itself. David Gordon, the lay convener of the Law Society of Scotland Regulatory Committee, expressed strong reservations about the government's plans. He noted "The decision to impose a regulator which has no specific understanding of the Scottish legal sector is neither justified nor proportionate." He further emphasised that the existing AML supervisory framework is designed to reflect Scotland’s unique legal structure, providing necessary safeguards for consumers while maintaining high professional standards.

Highlighting the potential negative implications of this proposal, Gordon remarked, “The UK Government has already acknowledged our commitment to combating economic crime and raising standards. The proposal to install a single regulator for the whole of the UK will add expense and complexity for law firms without delivering any clear benefits. It will also be detrimental to consumers who will ultimately end up having to pay the price for this increased bureaucracy and reduced efficiency."

Concluding the discussion, Gordon stated, “The Law Society’s deep understanding of the risks, challenges, and demographics of Scotland’s legal sector is unmatched. Put simply, we just don’t believe the FCA has the specific sector knowledge and understanding required to be an effective AML regulator in Scotland, particularly if resources and expertise remain concentrated in London.” The Law Society of Scotland continues to urge the UK Government to rethink its decision in light of these concerns.