Pinsent Masons boosts construction team in Belfast

The recent promotions in the firm’s Construction Advisory and Disputes team highlight the depth of experience within Pinsent Masons’ Belfast office. Jennifer Lee has been elevated to Legal Director, while Meghan Kirk has achieved the title of Managing Senior Associate, and Ruth Reid steps up to Associate within the Projects team guided by Projects & Construction Partner Ciaran McNamara. McNamara commented "These promotions reflect the sustained strength and growth of our construction and projects practice in Belfast." This advancement illustrates the extensive talent and expertise present in the Belfast office.

The firm operates throughout Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Great Britain, providing comprehensive advisory services on complex construction and infrastructure matters. The integrated nature of their practice allows them to cater to a wide array of clients, including developers, contractors, and public sector bodies. Their expertise encompasses various stages of project delivery, from procurement and contract strategy to risk management and dispute resolution.

The Belfast practice collaborates closely with the Dublin office on projects across Ireland and is part of Pinsent Masons’ globally recognised construction and infrastructure team, which spans seven UK offices. Noteworthy recent projects include advising a joint venture contractor on a multi-million-pound NEC payment dispute related to a major road scheme in Northern Ireland and assisting a contractor with a £263m campus development for a higher education authority.

Louise Forster, Co-head of the Construction Advisory and Disputes team, emphasised the importance of these promotions by stating "These promotions ensure that Pinsent Masons is ideally placed to help current and future clients manage risk where it exists." The firm's commitment to investing in its Northern Ireland presence is meant to enhance its capacity to deliver specialist, sector-leading advisory and dispute resolution expertise.

Jennifer Lee expressed her enthusiasm about her new position, stating "I am delighted to take on the role of Legal Director and to continue contributing to the growth of our Belfast construction dispute practice." She underscored the strength of the team's collaboration and talent, which is crucial in providing practical and commercially focused advice.

The recent advancements signify Pinsent Masons’ dedication to its Belfast office and its aim to adapt to the market's changing landscape, supporting clients in managing risks and delivering successful project outcomes across Ireland and the UK.