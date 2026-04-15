The Bar Standards Board (BSB) has announced the appointment of Phil Golding as its new Director General. He will officially assume the position on 1 July, succeeding Steve Haines, who has been serving in the interim following the retirement of Mark Neale.

Professor Christopher Bones, Chair of the Bar Standards Board, expressed his enthusiasm for the appointment saying “I am delighted to announce the appointment of Phil Golding as Director General. This follows a competitive process with strong candidates in which Phil was able to demonstrate a range of different skills and experiences which will complement the future direction and ambition of the Bar Standards Board. I look forward to welcoming him in the summer when he starts the role. I also want to thank Steve Haines for his work as Interim Director General in guiding and supporting the organisation whilst this recruitment process took place.”

Phil Golding shared his excitement about returning to the legal sector stating “I am delighted to be returning to the legal sector, where I have spent the majority of my career. I look forward to supporting and helping the Bar Standards Board to be an effective and efficient regulator that delivers in the public interest. I am keen to prioritise building strong relationships with our stakeholders at what is an important time for the legal sector.”

Golding brings extensive experience to the BSB, having served as Chief Executive at the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners since October 2022. Prior to this role, he was Chief Executive of the Law Commission and held several positions within the Ministry of Justice. These included leading the Senior Presiding Judge’s Office and taking on senior operational leadership roles within HM Courts and Tribunals Service. Additionally, he has experience as a magistrate in Kent, which adds to his comprehensive background in the legal field.