On 15 April 2026, a meeting took place involving the Prime Minister, Cabinet Secretary, and others to discuss the vetting processes of Peter Mandelson. During the meeting, it was revealed that the UK Security Vetting (UKSV) had recommended against granting Developed Vetting to Mandelson. This recommendation was based on concerns outlined in a vetting file prepared by the UKSV and shared with the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO). However, despite this recommendation, the FCDO exercised discretion and granted Mandelson vetting clearance, raising questions about the decision-making process.

Dan York-Smith, Principal Private Secretary to the Prime Minister, provided an account of the meeting in an email, stating that “Cat had not seen the audit trail for this decision”, indicating uncertainty surrounding the basis of the clearance. The Prime Minister was not informed of these developments prior to the meeting and expressed surprise that a clearance could be granted contrary to UKSV advice. The lack of transparency in the process led to concerns that ministers may have misled Parliament regarding the vetting procedures in place.

The Prime Minister agreed with the advice presented in the meeting, which emphasised the need for further fact-finding to clarify how the FCDO reached its decision and to assess whether the assurances provided to ministers were indeed correct. This situation continues to highlight the importance of scrutinising vetting processes and the accountability of departments within the government to uphold the integrity of security procedures. The review into the vetting system announced prior to these revelations will need to consider the implications of the circumstances surrounding Mandelson's clearance as further investigations proceed.