Previously at Fieldfisher for three years, Peter has specialised in corporate trust work, advising numerous clients on diverse finance transactions including structured finance and project finance. His expertise extends to post-closing issues such as amendments and restructurings, while also focusing on cross-border matters that involve both English and U.S. law. This move is expected to further strengthen Dorsey’s capabilities in cross-border transactions, especially at the intersection of UK and U.S. legal considerations.

Eric Lopez Schnabel, Co-Leader of the Finance & Restructuring Practice Group at Dorsey, noted that “Peter is highly regarded for English law financings, restructurings, and seamless transatlantic collaboration,” emphasising the value he will bring to the firm. In response, Knust stated, “Dorsey’s collaborative culture and existing strength in corporate trust made it the obvious choice for me,” highlighting his enthusiasm for contributing to the firm’s mission of supporting clients in complex transactions. He is also recognised as a Recommended Lawyer by Legal 500 and as a Notable Practitioner by IFLR