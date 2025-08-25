Perkins Coie, the international law firm, has announced a significant addition to its London team with the appointment of Arnav Joshi as a partner. Joining the Corporate practice and the Technology Transactions & Privacy Law (TTP) practice, Arnav comes with over 12 years of extensive experience in areas such as digital regulation, AI, privacy, data protection, cyber security, and tech public policy. His expertise will enhance the firm's ability to advise clients on complex U.K. and EU regulatory issues and cross-border challenges.

Andrew Grant, firmwide chair of Perkins Coie’s TTP practice, expressed enthusiasm about the new partnership, stating “Arnav’s extensive knowledge of U.K. and EU tech regulation, combined with his experience advising global technology leaders, makes him a tremendous addition to our expanding London presence.” The firm anticipates that Arnav will play a crucial role in developing global privacy and data security solutions in response to the growing demand from clients and investments related to AI.

Rebecca Engrav and Sumedha Ahuja, co-chairs of Perkins Coie's Chambers-ranked AI & Machine Learning Industry Group, also underlined the significance of Joshi's appointment: “Now, more than ever, clients seek seamless coordination across jurisdictions for AI legal questions. The addition of Arnav's skill set and experience in our London office will help us continue to provide the practical, global answers our clients seek."

In his previous roles, Arnav led pivotal projects surrounding various regulations, including the EU and U.K. General Data Protection Regulation and the EU AI Act. He is recognised for his proficiency in managing international personal data breaches. Joshi’s credentials also include active membership in key organisations, where he contributes to discussions on technology governance and law.

Expressing his excitement about the new role, Arnav remarked, “Perkins Coie has an outstanding reputation for helping the world’s most innovative technology companies to grow, and I’m thrilled to join a team and firm that shares my passion for the technologies of tomorrow.” He further highlighted the firm’s appeal, stating “Household names around the world look to Perkins Coie for seamless, practical solutions and successful outcomes in navigating complex legal challenges. I’m excited to help broaden the firm’s deep tech expertise for European clients.”

Arnav joins Perkins Coie from Clifford Chance and holds an L.L.B. from GGS Indraprastha University in India as well as an M.Sc. in Data and Society from The London School of Economics and Political Science. His joining marks a continued strategic expansion for the firm, which has recently launched a Europe-focused corporate practice in 2024 and brought on the competition and digital regulation lawyer Miranda Cole.

Perkins Coie remains committed to assisting innovative companies with their legal needs, reinforcing its position in the ever-evolving tech landscape. The firm is well-positioned to support both established entities and European high-growth tech companies as they navigate their expansion journeys.