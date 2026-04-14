In a significant development for the legal industry, Perkins Coie and Ashurst have announced that their partnerships voted overwhelmingly in favour of a proposed combination. This decision comes after extensive consultations and denotes robust support for merging two law firms with complementary geographic reach, sector depth, and practice strength. Upon completion, Ashurst Perkins Coie will emerge as a globally integrated entity boasting combined revenues of approximately US$2.8 billion, alongside around 3,000 lawyers operating from over 50 offices, including key hubs in Seattle, London, Sydney, and New York.

Ashurst Perkins Coie will have a specific focus on sectors poised for global economic transformation, such as technology, energy and infrastructure, and financial services, while also demonstrating market leadership in complex transactions and litigation. The firm’s commitment to innovation will build upon both firms’ history, particularly noted for their early adoption of AI technologies. This strategic consolidation aims to enhance the insight, speed, and quality of legal services offered to clients worldwide.

Bill Malley, Firmwide Managing Partner at Perkins Coie, remarked that “our partnership’s approval reflects a shared belief that combining to form Ashurst Perkins Coie will create a truly differentiated global legal platform - one with the scale, sector depth, and technological leadership to meet our clients’ increasingly complex, cross-border needs.”

Paul Jenkins, Global CEO of Ashurst, added that “this vote confirms the strong alignment between our firms and our joint ambition for the future. Our complementary expertise across sectors and practice areas, together with our shared commitment to innovation, will deliver greater scale and global reach for our clients, while creating a compelling platform for top legal talent.”

Karen Davies, Global Chair of Ashurst, also stated that "our clients operate in an increasingly complex environment and look to their legal advisers to navigate it with them." She expressed confidence that this combination will allow the new firm to deliver global solutions seamlessly across borders.

Mark Birnbaum, Chair of the Executive Committee at Perkins Coie, highlighted that “our partners’ support underscores their commitment to building a forward-looking firm that enhances our ability to seize opportunity and deliver exceptional legal services in a dynamic global market."

The merger will proceed following customary closing conditions, with expectations for completion in the third quarter of 2026