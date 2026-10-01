Pepperells appoints new leaders in notable expansion

Nationwide law firm Pepperells Solicitors has made significant strides towards fostering the next generation of legal talent with the appointment of seven new members to its senior leadership team. This move reflects the firm's substantial growth over the past year, highlighted by the acquisition of Yorkshire-based Elmhirst Parker Solicitors in 2025 and the opening of its eighteenth office. The new appointments span vital departments including family law, residential property, and private client services, providing a promising boost to the firm’s management.

Among those appointed is Maria Igoe, who joined the firm a decade ago as a receptionist. Igoe has been entrusted with assisting in the leadership of the Divorce and Financial Remedy, Private Children and Domestic Abuse departments. Her journey from the front desk in Scunthorpe to a Legal Assistant role showcases her dedication to both her career and her clients. Currently, she supports vulnerable individuals, including domestic abuse survivors, a role she finds immensely fulfilling.

Reflecting on her journey, Maria shared "When I started at Pepperells as a receptionist ten years ago, I could never have imagined I'd end up undertaking a qualification and becoming a member of our Senior Leadership Team. My experience has taught me things I wouldn’t have been able to learn any other way, like how frightened and vulnerable people can feel when they sit down for the initial appointment, and how much it matters to them that they are treated with the patience and respect from the first moment." She emphasised the importance of empathy in her work, saying “I carry that with me every day in my work with clients, in particular domestic abuse survivors."

Craig Day, Head of People and Culture at Pepperells, praised the appointments, stating "These appointments reflect exactly the kind of firm we are proud to be. We have always recognised talent and commitment wherever those qualities are found, and we know that might look different than a traditional solicitor’s CV." Highlighting Maria’s impressive career trajectory, Day noted "Maria’s story in particular is a brilliant example of that. She's gone from welcoming clients at reception to leading on some of our most sensitive and important work, and she's done it through sheer hard graft and dedication to the people we serve."

Alongside Maria, the other appointments within Pepperells' leadership include Claire McKenzie in Private Client, Michael Marshall, Kayleigh Richardson, and Sophie Wilkinson in Residential Conveyancing, Emily Bailey for Private Children, Domestic Abuse and Public Law Children, and Daniella Coupland for Private Children and Domestic Abuse.

Founded in 1985 by the Pepperell family, the firm has grown to employ 230 staff members following the recent acquisition. Key practice areas encompass various legal disciplines, from business law to personal legal services such as family law and domestic abuse. With offices spread throughout the UK, including Hull, Scunthorpe, and London, Pepperells Solicitors continues to uphold its commitment to client-focused, accessible legal support while celebrating the diverse pathways of its team members to leadership roles.