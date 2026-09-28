Pedal to victory in Tour de Law

Law firms and chambers have until 2 October to participate in the much-anticipated Tour de Law 2026. This annual charity static bike race is set to take place on Wednesday 14 October and Thursday 15 October, where barristers and solicitors from across the UK will engage in an exciting virtual cycling competition. The race will simulate a journey from the Royal Courts of Justice in London to the Court of Session in Edinburgh, with the objective of raising essential funds for Breast Cancer Now’s life-saving science and life-changing support.

Now in its 14th year, the Tour de Law has already attracted 21 firms and chambers, including notable participants such as Kirkland & Ellis, Gibson Dunn, and Latham & Watkins. "Law firms and chambers who would like to compete against the above firms must sign up by 2 October," emphasises the event's announcement. Since it began in 2012, the Tour de Law has successfully raised over £1.6 million for breast cancer research and support, with last year's event alone cycling an impressive 12,000 km and generating roughly £150,000 in funds.

The upcoming event will occur between 8am and 5.15pm on 14 October and from 8am to 4pm on 15 October. Each participating office will receive two static bikes along with all the necessary materials for fundraising, courtesy of Breast Cancer Now. During the competition, firms and chambers will have access to 100 slots of 15 minutes each to cycle as many kilometres as possible, following a route that includes 20 virtual landmarks. The team that achieves the highest combined distance in kilometres and total fundraising amount will earn the prestigious title of Tour de Law Champion 2026.

All contributions raised during this event will support Breast Cancer Now's ambitious vision that by 2050 everyone diagnosed with breast cancer will not only survive but thrive. To take part in this charitable effort, law firms and chambers can sign up at https://tourdelaw.breastcancernow.org/. Cycle the furthest, raise the most, and be champions for Breast Cancer Now.