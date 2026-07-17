Payne Hicks Beach v Nielsen: court resists "siren song" of preliminary issues in life policy dispute

A deputy master of the High Court has refused an executor's application to hive off two questions of contractual construction for early determination, holding that the projected savings were too contingent to justify two hearings in place of one.

In Payne Hicks Beach Trust Corporation Limited v Nielsen [2026] EWHC 1813 (Ch), handed down on 17 July 2026, Deputy Master Holden dismissed an application by the claimant trust corporation, executor of the estate of the late Louis Allan Nielsen, for the trial of preliminary issues identifying which documents contain the terms of a OneLife unit-linked life assurance policy, and what law governs it.

The underlying claim concerns beneficial entitlement to a single policy issued in 2009 by Nordea Life & Pensions SA, to whose interest the second defendant, The OneLife Company SA, has succeeded. The deceased's widow, Nazma Nielsen, was the nominated beneficiary at inception. The executor contends that a Change of Nominated Beneficiaries Form executed in July 2015 substituted the estate; Mrs Nielsen does not admit that the deceased completed the form, and disputes that it related to the policy at all. She counterclaims for a declaration that the executor is estopped from denying her entitlement.

The application followed a jurisdiction challenge determined by Deputy Master Dew in February 2026. Deputy Master Holden emphasised that that decision, which proceeded in part on the view that the parties had chosen English law, was reached solely for jurisdictional purposes and was not a final determination on the merits. Mrs Nielsen has since submitted to the jurisdiction by filing her defence and counterclaim, and an attempt in correspondence to reserve a jurisdiction argument was rightly disavowed by her leading counsel as hopeless.

Constance McDonnell KC, for the executor, argued that the proposed issues were discrete, turned on the construction of a small number of contemporaneous documents, and could be resolved as a paper exercise without disclosure, cross-examination or expert evidence. As much as two and a half days of the six-day estimate might be saved, she submitted, with an earlier listing and improved settlement prospects.

Clare Stanley KC, for Mrs Nielsen, characterised the questions as fact-sensitive matters of contract formation, to be construed against an admissible factual matrix that the claimant does not admit, and proposed for determination before any disclosure and without agreed facts. If Luxembourg law were held to apply, expert evidence would be needed at trial in any event.

Reviewing the Steele v Steele checklist, and the warnings in Tilling v Whiteman and Rossetti Marketing, the deputy master accepted that determination would dispose neither of the claim nor of any pleaded cause of action or defence. Even assuming the issues could fairly be tried on the existing documents in a day to a day and a half, he could not be confident of significant savings. The benefits, he held, were "contingent and asymmetric": a finding for English law would produce a saving of debatable extent, while a finding for Luxembourg law risked achieving no material saving at all, with real prospects of additional cost, appeals and delay before a trial that must take place regardless.

He added that the issues might never require decision, since success for Mrs Nielsen under section 11 of the Married Women's Property Act 1882 or on her proprietary estoppel claim could render them academic. The deceased's widow, he noted, has been kept from the fruits of the policy for more than five years.

The dispute will proceed to a six-day trial, with all issues of fact and law before the court together. "The siren song of a preliminary trial should on this occasion be resisted," the deputy master concluded.

The first defendant's conduct in the related Beddoe proceedings was held to be of no great relevance to the exercise of the discretion.