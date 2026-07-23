Paul Hastings strengthens international arbitration practice

Paul Hastings LLP has announced a significant expansion of its international arbitration and complex litigation capabilities with the addition of Elizabeth Oger-Gross and Tolu Obamuroh to its Paris office. Both partners join from White & Case's renowned Band 1 International Arbitration practice, bringing extensive expertise in complex commercial and investment disputes. Their client base includes sovereign states and corporate entities, particularly in sectors like energy, infrastructure, and construction.

Firm Chair Frank Lopez stated that “Paris remains an essential hub for international arbitration, and the addition of premier talent like Elizabeth and Tolu to our strong and growing International Arbitration platform further accelerates the momentum we have gained in transforming our elite litigation practice in Europe and globally.” The firm's ability to serve its elite global clients will be crucial in gaining market share in complex disputes, including international arbitration matters.

Oger-Gross has a two-decade-long track record as a leading adviser in high-profile international arbitration and litigation across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. Her recent work includes advising an African State on two ICC arbitrations related to a multibillion-dollar hydropower project and assisting energy corporations in international disputes concerning long-term gas supply contracts. Notably, Oger-Gross works in both English and French-language arbitrations and also serves as an arbitrator.

Obamuroh stands out for his focus on the intersection of African markets and the international legal landscape. His experience comprises advising African States on several arbitration cases, including two ICC and two ICSID arbitrations tied to major construction projects and corresponding energy and mining sector issues.

Their recruitment is part of a broader trend at Paul Hastings, which has seen a series of strategic lateral hires in its Paris office. This includes a 13-member team guided by notable litigators Antonin Lévy, Ophélia Claude, and Joris Monin de Flaugergues, as well as partners in energy and infrastructure like Xavier Petet and Benoît Thirion. Their arrival brings the elite Litigation Department of Paul Hastings to nearly 50 top-tier partner hires across various global practice areas in the past four years.

Oger-Gross expressed her enthusiasm for joining the firm, stating “Paul Hastings has an outstanding International Arbitration and Litigation practice.” She pointed to the firm’s platform and reputation among leading institutions, highlighting that it creates “a highly attractive proposition for clients who operate globally.” Obamuroh echoed this sentiment, saying, “I’m excited to be joining Paul Hastings’ elite Paris office and arbitration team,” and looked forward to contributing to its growth and momentum.

Paul Hastings is a constant presence in the Global Arbitration Review’s annual list of the world's top international arbitration practices, recognised consistently for two decades. It is also one of only four firms included in both the 2026 GAR arbitration rankings and the Top 10 of the 2026 American Lawyer Power Rankings, reflecting a year of outstanding accolades including Tier 1 rankings and awards worldwide for its International Arbitration practice.