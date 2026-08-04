Paul Hastings LLP expands finance team

Continuing to strategically expand its market-leading global finance platform and London corporate practice, Paul Hastings LLP has announced that Brad Weyland, a leader in high-yield transactions, has joined the firm as a partner. Weyland is recognised for his expertise in advising investment banks, private credit providers, and corporates on various capital markets transactions, including high-yield bonds, bridge loans, and term loans. Additionally, he guides issuers and financial institutions through restructurings and liability management matters, focusing on indenture interpretation, disclosure, and SEC reporting matters. He comes to Paul Hastings from A&O Shearman, reuniting with partners he previously worked alongside.

Firm Chair Frank Lopez commented on Weyland's addition by saying “The addition of Brad further strengthens our market-leading London and global finance platform and reflects our continued investment in premier talent.” He further noted, “His arrival adds meaningful depth to our London corporate team and further elevates the firm’s position as a destination practice for the most complex finance transactions across the entire capital structure, including in high-yield, bridge and Term Loan B financings.” Weyland joins a firm that has recently enhanced its high-yield capabilities, building on its Band 1 practice in the United States.

With ongoing growth in London, Weyland’s arrival follows other significant partner additions, including Mark Zerdin from Slaughters and Ferish Patel from Cooley to bolster the firm's private equity and M&A platform. Other recent partner additions span various practices such as Leon Stephenson and Jennifer Passagne in Fund Finance, and a four-partner team led by Lyndsey Laverack and Jade Williams in Private Equity and Real Estate. The firm also welcomed Jenny Doak, Alicia Osei, and Catherine Richardson in Tax, as well as Sally Evans in Antitrust, Thomas Picton in Structured Credit, David Richardson in Investment Funds, and Stephen Diosi in Employee Benefits and Incentives.

Weyland expressed his enthusiasm about joining the firm, stating “Paul Hastings has built a premier global finance platform with exceptional practitioners, many of whom I have worked with in the past, across leveraged finance, private credit and capital markets.” He added, “I'm delighted to be reuniting with my former colleagues, and I look forward to contributing to the firm’s continued expansion in London and internationally and collaborating with colleagues across its market-leading finance platform.”

As of the first half of 2026, Paul Hastings’ Chambers Band 1-ranked Global Finance practice secured top rankings across six Bloomberg lead lender’s counsel league tables, achieving three No. 1 spots. In 2025, the practice boasted 15 No. 1 year-end rankings and over 30 top-five rankings from leading league tables, successfully closing more than 500 debt financing and preferred equity transactions, totalling an impressive $260 billion in aggregate financing. Paul Hastings has established itself as a leader in the legal advisory space for leveraged finance, fund finance, and private credit, representing virtually all top investment banks and direct lenders, including industry giants such as Apollo, Atlas, Bank of America, Blackstone, Brookfield, Deutsche Bank, Franklin Templeton, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, KKR, Morgan Stanley, Nuveen, PIMCO, and Wells Fargo.