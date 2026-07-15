Paul Hastings launches global sports practice

In a significant move, Paul Hastings LLP today announced the launch of its global Sports practice, bringing together a wealth of expertise from its highly regarded Chambers Band 1 Entertainment & Media practice, as well as its Band 1 Hospitality and Real Estate practices. The firm's expansion aims to provide comprehensive advice to various stakeholders within the sports sector, including investors, teams, leagues, governing bodies, and entities involved in broadcasting, esports, and gaming. Frank Lopez, the firm’s chair, stated that "Sports has matured from a niche trophy asset into a growing asset class projected to be in the trillions, and clients navigating that shift need counsel who can match their sophistication and ambition across a broad and evolving spectrum of opportunities."

Paul Hastings’ new global sports platform is a natural extension of its established capabilities in entertainment and media, coupled with strong backgrounds in M&A, finance, and regulatory matters. Recently, the firm added high-profile sports M&A partner Mark Zerdin from Slaughter in London, who brings substantial experience advising a range of clients, including sports teams and regulatory bodies. Notably, Zerdin has worked with clients such as TWG Motorsports and General Motors on their entry into the FIA Formula One World Championship.

Additionally, the firm has bolstered its sports expertise with the arrivals of Brandon Etheridge—former General Counsel for the Baltimore Ravens—and Chidi Oteh, who previously served at Ropes & Gray’s Band 1-ranked Funds practice. Etheridge, noted for his extensive connections in the industry, commented on his unique position to assist teams and asset managers, while Oteh brings a wealth of experience advising high-profile teams like the NFL's Carolina Panthers and Seattle Seahawks, as well as institutional investors.

The recruitment spree has strengthened Paul Hastings’ existing sports bench, which includes corporate partner Benjamin Stein and M&A partner Tim Fesenmyer, alongside global Hospitality & Leisure attorney Todd Fieldston. This team is well-versed in navigating the intricate landscape of sports, entertainment, and media, catering to clients that range from esports firms to established leagues and brands.

The newly established global Sports practice at Paul Hastings aims to deliver unparalleled support in high-stakes transactions, media rights negotiations, venue development, and the impact of emerging technologies on sports. With their expertise covering traditional sports such as MLB, NHL, FIFA, and innovative sectors like esports, the firm is strategically positioned to advise both investors entering this expanding asset class and the teams and leagues managing their own complex challenges within the sports arena.