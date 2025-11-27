In a strategic expansion of its global fund finance offering and London presence, Paul Hastings has announced the appointment of premier fund finance lawyer Jennifer Passagne as a partner. Passagne, who focuses on fund finance structures for private equity and venture capital entities, joins the firm from a Chambers-ranked practice at Haynes Boone, having previously practiced at Willkie Farr & Gallagher. Her work encompasses various funding mechanisms, such as Net Asset Value facilities, Separately Managed Accounts deals, hybrid facilities, General Partner support lines, and capital call facilities. Passagne also brings significant lender-side expertise in leveraged and acquisition finance.

Firm Chair Frank Lopez commented on the expansion, stating “Our top-ranked Global Finance practice is a market leader in terms of volume, capabilities and quality, and we are constantly looking to adapt and support our clients as the markets evolve.” He further noted that the global fund finance market is projected to grow from approximately $1.2 trillion to over $2.5 trillion by 2030. This anticipated growth trajectory mirrors the recent expansion of private credit, prompting Paul Hastings to prioritize becoming a leader in this area with premier talent like Passagne.

The addition of Passagne is expected to enhance Paul Hastings’ ability to deliver fully integrated service across the fund lifecycle. It closely aligns with the firm’s core strengths, which include private equity, private investment funds, leveraged finance, private credit, structured credit, capital markets, M&A, real estate finance, and tax. Passagne arrives during a period of impressive growth for the London office, with revenue projected to increase by 20-25 percent year-over-year and by 70 percent over the last two years.

Passagne’s extensive background includes advising on various leverage and mezzanine financings, particularly in private equity acquisitions and public-to-private takeovers, as well as bespoke financing solutions for fund managers across diverse sectors. Her notable representative matters feature advising a private credit fund on NAV facilities for real estate and infrastructure funds, a global private equity firm on its hybrid fund finance facility, and assisting U.K. private equity firms on high-profile acquisitions.

“It’s an exciting time to join so many talented partners across Paul Hastings’ global platform,” said Passagne. She expressed enthusiasm regarding the firm’s trajectory, noting “It’s been impressive to watch the firm gain market share in high-end transactions, especially in private equity and finance, and I’m looking forward to working with my new colleagues to build on the momentum the firm has already established.”

Continuing its strong performance, Paul Hastings recently ranked No. 1 in Q3 2025 across numerous categories in the global finance league tables. The firm captured over 39 percent market share for lead bank’s counsel for U.S. middle-market loans, nearly setting it five times ahead of the next most-active firm. Its practice remains highly-rated by Chambers UK for Banking & Finance: Lenders: Big-Ticket and has been acknowledged as Banking Law Firm of the Year.

As a leading legal adviser in leveraged finance, fund finance, and private credit, Paul Hastings represents virtually every major investment bank and direct lender, including prominent names such as Apollo, KKR, Goldman Sachs, and Wells Fargo, further solidifying its position in the market.