On 9 September 2025, Security Minister Dan Jarvis delivered a significant speech at the City of London Police Authority Board, emphasising the critical need for collaboration in fighting cyber crime and fraud. Addressing the audience at the historic Drapers' Hall, Jarvis reflected on the long-standing nature of the venue and its resilient presence through the ages. He appreciated the collective work done by professionals from various sectors, stating how the individual stories behind the statistics showcase the devastating impact of these crimes. Jarvis underscored the government's commitment, mentioning the establishment of the National Fraud Squad and the Online Safety Act, highlighting successful international partnerships and initiatives that focus on tackling both fraud and cyber threats. He elaborated on the need for a whole-of-society approach to combat these challenges effectively and proposed an expanded Fraud Strategy that will enhance efforts to disrupt criminal activities and safeguard the public. As he concluded, he urged stakeholders to collaborate and adapt strategies that align with evolving threats, voicing optimism about the future efforts to create a safer society.