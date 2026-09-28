Over 1,800 students make legal history

A groundbreaking announcement from the Clinical Legal Education Organisation (CLEO) unveiled the inaugural Student Clinical Legal Education Recognition List, honouring 1,881 law students from various universities across England and Wales. Each student was recognised for volunteering over 25 hours of legal assistance through their law school clinics and programmes over the past academic year. The Attorney General’s Pro Bono Committee, chaired by the Solicitor General, endorsed this national initiative, recognising a first of its kind in the world aimed specifically at law students.

Clinical legal education (CLE) plays a vital role in enabling students to gain practical skills while providing invaluable assistance to individuals, charities, and community groups. The recognised contributions include activities such as client interviews, legal research, and tribunal support. The list highlights the achievements of students engaged in CLE, whether as part of their formal legal education or through extracurricular activities.

The Solicitor General, Andy Slaughter MP, expressed pride in the students' accomplishments, stating “1,881 students recognised in the inaugural Student CLE Recognition List represents a fantastic achievement.” He further acknowledged their commitment to providing essential legal assistance, stating “These students have shown exceptional commitment to supporting others.”

Amanda Crutchley, a trustee of CLEO, reinforced the importance of the initiative by stating, “The Student Clinical Legal Education Recognition List celebrates the commitment of law students who are making a meaningful contribution to access to justice.” She added that it showcases how students develop crucial skills and values for their future careers.

Concurrent with this achievement, the 25th anniversary of UK Pro Bono Week will occur from 2 to 6 November 2026, featuring events across the four nations to celebrate the contributions of legal professionals to free legal help. With a history that includes both medieval and modern-day contributions, this anniversary will highlight the impact of pro bono work in upholding justice and community support.

Universities contributing to the recognition list emphasise their commitment to fostering student engagement in legal assistance activities. For instance, Cardiff University's Fresh Claims Project demonstrated the tangible impact of student efforts by achieving a 100% success rate with destitute asylum seekers. Similarly, Sheffield Hallam University’s Refugee Rights Hub logged over 30,000 hours of pro bono work, assisting thousands of clients.

The new list complements the existing Pro Bono Recognition List for qualified lawyers and aims to further inspire a culture of pro bono within the legal profession. The inclusion of students in this recognition is a significant step towards acknowledging their contributions to justice and reinforcing the ethos of service within the legal community.