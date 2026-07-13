Osbornes Law promotes three to partner

Osbornes Law has recently announced the promotion of three of its former trainees, Alex McMahon, Andrew Middlehurst, and Harriet McMorrin, to the partnership, reflecting the firm's dedication to nurturing talent from within. With nearly 40 years of collective experience at the firm, the three have successfully transitioned from trainee or paralegal roles to become partners. This latest move raises the total number of partners at Osbornes to 34, 20 of whom are women, demonstrating the firm's progressive approach to gender equality in leadership.

Alex McMahon specialises in public law, providing valuable advice on matters such as housing, community care, welfare benefits, unlawful detention, and asylum support, with a strong focus on judicial review claims. Andrew Middlehurst concentrates on personal injury law, particularly cycling accident claims, and collaborates closely with the London Cycling Campaign, a partnership that has persisted for over ten years. Both Alex and Andrew began their careers at Osbornes as paralegals before progressing to qualify as solicitors within the firm.

Harriet McMorrin has established her career in the family law sector at Osbornes, where she advises clients on relationship breakdowns, cohabitation and nuptial agreements, financial matters, and cases involving children. Each of these individuals exemplifies the potential that can be harnessed when talented professionals are provided opportunities for growth within their own organisation.

Managing Partner Joanne Wescott remarked that “Alex, Andrew and Harriet are excellent examples of what can happen when talented people are given the opportunity, support, and encouragement to build their careers within a firm.” She elaborated that “they have more than earned their place around the partnership table," underlining their contributions to the firm and the culture that fosters such success.

In addition to the new partnerships, four lawyers have stepped up to senior associate roles, while three others have been promoted to associate. Other notable advancements include Jenny Walsh becoming head of trusts after maternity leave and both Katie de Swarte and Sam Collard ascending to equity partner status. Sam’s promotion further illustrates Osbornes' ongoing commitment to cultivating talent from within its workforce.