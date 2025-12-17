Osbornes Law is celebrating the end of 2023 with the announcement of its third partner hire this year as part of an ambitious growth strategy. Lee Henderson joins the firm from Penningtons Manches Cooper, where he specialised in family law for nine years. His experience includes handling complex financial cases involving high-value assets and international wealth structures, alongside extensive work in children matters such as surrogacy. Henderson has also represented clients in multiple High Court and Court of Appeal cases.

In addition to his legal practice, Lee is dedicated to social causes; he mentors for the Social Mobility Foundation and volunteers with the National Centre for Domestic Violence, assisting victims in securing protective injunctions. He expressed his enthusiasm for joining Osbornes by stating, “I am passionate about helping clients navigate what can be one of the most challenging periods in their lives, and I am thrilled to be joining such a stellar team during this exciting phase of growth. The breadth and depth of expertise at Osbornes mean that collectively we can offer specialist advice on every aspect of family law.”

The firm has been successful in attracting high-calibre lawyers from prestigious firms, bolstered by its strong client-focused culture. Managing partner Jo Wescott commented, “From humble beginnings, Osbornes has grown to become one of the largest private client firms in London, but our ethos remains the same — we care about our clients and each other. That culture is one of the key reasons we continue to attract such high-calibre lawyers from top-tier firms, and I am delighted to welcome Lee to the partnership.”

With Henderson's appointment, Osbornes Law now has a total of 31 partners. The firm employs over 200 staff across its Camden and Hampstead offices and is consistently ranked among the industry leaders by prominent publications such as Chambers UK, The Legal 500, and Tatler. Moreover, for the third consecutive year, it has been recognised as one of the ‘UK’s Best Mid-Sized Companies to Work For’ and ranks among the top 10 law firms in the sector.