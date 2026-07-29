Osborne Clarke reports steady revenue growth

International legal practice Osborne Clarke has announced its financial results for the year ending 30 April 2026, reporting a 6% increase in UK revenue, bringing it to £271m. This figure reflects a notable rise from the previous year's £256.6m and underscores the firm’s commitment to investing in international expansion and innovation. The firm’s net profit in the UK also showed positive growth, increasing by 6% to £93.8m, and maintaining a robust net profit margin of 35%. Profit per equity partner (PEP) remained strong at £805k, highlighting the firm’s consistent performance amid various challenges.

In addition, income has grown by an impressive 36% over the last five years, rising from £199m in 2021/22 to its current levels. For the second consecutive year, Osborne Clarke has shared a profit share and bonus pool of £9.1m with its employees, marking a 12% year-over-year increase. This commitment to sharing success reflects the firm's strategy of aligning people with its financial achievements.

Internationally, the firm reported revenue growth of 8.4%, reaching €593.9m, and representing an 11.8% compound annual growth rate over the past five years. The growth was primarily driven by demand in key markets like Spain, Germany, and the UK, where Osborne Clarke focuses on delivering strategically important work for market-leading clients.

Conrad Davies, UK Managing Partner, expressed confidence in the firm’s trajectory, stating, “These results show a business that is growing consistently and investing with confidence." He added that despite facing geopolitical instability and rapid technological change, the firm has successfully maintained a solid profit margin. Looking forward, Davies emphasised the importance of understanding client needs and adapting to legal and regulatory changes to ensure continued success.

Omar Al Nuaimi, the International CEO, commented on the firm’s strategy, stating, “Our clients are navigating an unprecedented combination of societal change, geopolitical uncertainty, regulatory requirements and technological disruption." He described the firm’s investment focus on strengthening its presence in key European markets and enhancing its AI capabilities as vital for meeting client demands.

The results for 2025/26 revealed broad-based growth across Osborne Clarke’s four UK practice groups, with Projects, Real Estate & Finance (PREF) and Advisory experiencing the highest income growth. The strong demand reflected in sectors like Life Sciences, Healthcare, Financial Services, and Energy transitions underscored the firm’s strategic focus.

With an eye on the international landscape, Osborne Clarke plans to solidify its presence across Europe, focusing on supporting clients with extensive cross-border operations. The appointment of James Watson as International Head of Markets signifies a strategic move towards deeper client relationship management and targeted sector support.

Furthermore, Osborne Clarke is ramping up its investments in technology and AI, backed by an innovation fund for priority projects across the business. Dan Wright’s promotion to UK Chief Innovation Officer highlights the firm's commitment to integrating technology into its service delivery and enhancing client offerings. The ongoing investment in AI-enabled services will undoubtedly position Osborne Clarke as a forward-thinking leader in the legal industry.