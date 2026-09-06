Osborne Clarke enhances European presence significantly

Luxembourg has emerged as a major hub for investment funds, trailing only the US in global prominence, making it the ideal location for the firm's latest expansion. Together with the new Frankfurt office, opened just days earlier, these strategic moves respond to increasing client requests for comprehensive support in navigating private equity and credit investments across multiple regions including Europe, the UK, the US, and Asia.

The Luxembourg office will be led by partners Anne Gaelle Delabye and Gerard Maitrejean, who both joined Osborne Clarke on 1 September 2026. Delabye, who previously worked as a partner in the investment funds team at Ogier, remarked, “Luxembourg is far more than a fund domicile: it is a global centre for designing, launching and distributing sophisticated investment strategies.” Maitrejean, previously Head of Corporate at CMS, added, “Luxembourg is the jurisdiction of choice for international sponsors looking to structure and deploy capital efficiently across Europe.”

The expanded offices will enhance Osborne Clarke’s ability to serve clients throughout the entire lifecycle of private equity and private credit investments, from fund launches to acquisitions and financing structures. This comes as Luxembourg continues to solidify its standing as a premier destination for private equity, cross-border transactions, and international group restructurings, with trillions of euros in assets currently managed within its borders.

The firm will also benefit from seasoned experts in specific practice areas. Mathilde Ostertag will lead the Luxembourg tax group, bringing a strong reputation as a leading tax practitioner, while Nicolas Mille will spearhead the Banking and Finance group, leveraging his 20 years of multijurisdictional transaction experience. Their collective expertise will ensure that Osborne Clarke provides clients with pragmatic solutions tailored to the evolving marketplace.

Osborne Clarke’s strategic growth in Luxembourg and Frankfurt not only showcases its commitment to meeting client needs but also positions the firm as a key player in the ever-changing landscape of European private equity and funds. The integrated approach across their international network will allow Osborne Clarke to deliver exceptional service, combining local expertise with global insights to support clients' ambitions in a complex financial environment