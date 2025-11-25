International law firm Osborne Clarke has officially announced the appointment of Lara Burch as its new UK Senior Partner for a four-year term, commencing on 1 January 2026. Lara takes over from Peter Clough, who has successfully fulfilled the role since 2021. During his tenure, Peter significantly contributed to the firm's achievements by enhancing partner engagement and delivering improved governance both in the UK and internationally through his influence on the firm’s International Council.

Lara Burch has been associated with Osborne Clarke since 1997 and has served as a partner for nearly 25 years. She is an authority in high-value, complex commercial transactions, providing expert advice to both UK and international clients across multiple sectors. Her current position is head of the Bristol office, and she is also a member of the firm’s Partnership Council. Previously, she led the Transport & Automotive sector group for eight years, showcasing her extensive industry expertise.

Beyond her professional responsibilities, Lara is actively involved in wildlife conservation, holding board-level positions with two charities. Additionally, she has trained as an executive coach, mentoring partners and leaders within the firm, enhancing its leadership capabilities.

“ It is a privilege to take on the role of UK Senior Partner at such an important time for the firm and our clients,” Lara Burch remarked on her new role, expressing her eagerness to collaborate with colleagues across the UK and internationally. She emphasized her commitment to building on the firm’s strong culture of collaboration, delivering excellence for clients, and maintaining a focus on responsible and sustainable growth. Lara also took a moment to acknowledge Peter for his dedication and leadership over the past four years.

Conrad Davies, the UK Managing Partner, also commented on Lara's appointment, stating, “Lara is an outstanding lawyer and leader whose integrity, judgement and commitment to our people have long been evident.” He highlighted her vast experience gained from her client work and internal leadership roles, expressing confidence that she will play a vital role in shaping the firm’s future. He too extended his gratitude towards Peter for his service to the partnership during his tenure.

As the new Senior Partner, Lara will chair the Partnership Council and act as the overall head of the UK LLP, overseeing effective governance, advising the Managing Partner, and fostering a united sense of purpose among the firm’s members. With her proven track record and vision for the firm, Lara is set to guide Osborne Clarke towards a promising future.