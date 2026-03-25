International law firm Osborne Clarke has advised FTSE 250 global engineering group Rotork plc on the sale of two of its subsidiaries – Rotork Midland Limited in the UK and Rotork Instruments Italy Srl in Italy – to subsidiaries of Swedish industrial group Dacke Industri AB. The deal showcased the law firm’s extensive expertise, demonstrating its proficiency in navigating complex international transactions.

The successful execution of the deal involved a multi-disciplinary team from Osborne Clarke across the UK and Italy, consolidating their corporate, commercial, tax, and employment expertise. The firm's cross-border teams collaborated closely to support Rotork in negotiating the key commercial terms of the transaction. They also managed the intricate task of separating the businesses from the wider Rotork group, which included negotiating transitional arrangements aimed at ensuring operational continuity post-completion.

Louise Grzasko, Partner at Osborne Clarke, said "Our involvement in this transaction highlights Osborne Clarke's ability to manage complex, multi-jurisdictional carve-out deals for major listed companies, bringing together specialists across our offices to deliver cross-border transactions smoothly and in line with our clients' strategic objectives. We are delighted to have worked with Rotork again and we wish both businesses every success as they enter their next chapter under Dacke Industri's ownership."

Claire Porter-Bryant, Head of Legal – EMEA & India at Rotork, expressed her satisfaction with the collaborative effort, stating "It was a pleasure to work with Louise and the Osborne Clarke team on this transaction. Divesting these non-core businesses allows Rotork to focus more intently on our strategic priorities, and Osborne Clarke's cross-functional expertise and pragmatic guidance helped drive the deal to a successful close."

The Osborne Clarke team advising Rotork was led in the UK by partner Louise Grzasko, with the support of senior associate Andrew Massey, associate Gemma Boucher, senior associate Emma Harris, and senior associate Rohesia Vince Brown. In Italy, the team included partner Filippo Palmieri, senior associate Luigi Achille, associate Giuliano Giaquinto, partner Pietro Scianna, senior associate Giuliana Caira, partner Claudio Grisanti, and associate Luigi Marsella.