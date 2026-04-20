The Administrative Court has dismissed an appeal against extradition to Norway in OQR v The Government of Norway [2026] EWHC 894 (Admin), a case in which Mrs Justice Brunner undertook a detailed Article 8 balancing exercise against a backdrop of acute family vulnerability. The judgement, handed down on 20 April 2026, is a significant illustration of how fugitive status and serious drug offending can outweigh even compelling family circumstances.

The appellant, a Norwegian national with settled status in the UK, had been convicted in Norway of storing 687 grams of heroin — described as approximately 3,000 user doses — in what the Norwegian court characterised as a "depot apartment". He was sentenced to three and a half years' imprisonment, but absented himself from proceedings and relocated to the UK, where he established a family life. He and his wife parent six children between them, the youngest of whom, Child A, has been formally diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder at the severe end of the continuum.

The sole ground of appeal before Brunner J was that extradition would constitute a disproportionate interference with the appellant's Article 8 rights to private and family life. District Judge Zani had ordered extradition in December 2024, and the Secretary of State had confirmed that order in March 2025.

A substantial volume of fresh evidence — running to nearly 400 pages — was admitted on appeal, including a psychological report from Dr Green confirming Child A's diagnosis and documenting his profound communication difficulties, risk of accidental harm, and dependency on both parents. Dr Green concluded that the appellant's absence would be significantly detrimental to Child A's development and that the mother was unlikely to manage his needs alone. A further report from Dr Pettle, prepared for the original hearing, had reached similar conclusions. Evidence was also adduced of the appellant's wife's deteriorating health, including a referral to a cardiologist and long-COVID clinic, as well as updated information about two other children with chronic conditions — Type 1 diabetes and asthma respectively.

Brunner J admitted the fresh material in its entirety, accepting that a year and four months had elapsed since the extradition hearing and that it was in the best interests of the children to consider the most current evidence. She then conducted the Article 8 balancing exercise afresh, applying the framework set out in HH v Deputy Prosecutor of the Italian Republic [2012] UKSC 25 and the balance-sheet approach endorsed in Polish Judicial Authorities v Celinski [2015] EWHC 1274 (Admin).

The judgement acknowledges that the impact on Child A — and on the family as a whole — was "a primary consideration" that weighed heavily against extradition. Brunner J accepted both experts' evidence that Child A would be seriously detrimentally affected by his father's absence, and that it may well, in different circumstances, have rendered extradition unlawful. She also accepted that the burden on the appellant's wife would increase substantially and that she would need support to cope.

Nonetheless, the scales tipped in favour of extradition. The appellant was a fugitive who had deliberately evaded a sentence for a serious Class A drugs offence. He had concealed his UK residence from both the Norwegian court and his own lawyer, and had continued to build a family life in the knowledge of his outstanding conviction. Brunner J held that these factors, individually and cumulatively, attracted substantial weight. Very strong counterbalancing factors were required to displace the public interest in extradition where a requested person is a fugitive — and, whilst the family circumstances were acute, they did not meet that threshold.

The appeal was dismissed under both section 104(3) and section 104(4) of the Extradition Act 2003. A deferral of ten weeks was granted to allow statutory services time to put bespoke support in place before the extradition order takes effect on 29 June 2026.