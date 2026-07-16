Online safety regulator warns of risks

In a stark warning, the UK's online safety regulator, Ofcom, has highlighted the alarming ease with which children can access pornography online. The regulator noted that nearly a quarter of the UK’s most popular pornography sites fail to implement age verification measures, despite rules requiring them to do so having been in place for almost a year. This lack of compliance raises serious concerns about the effectiveness of current regulations meant to safeguard young users from harmful content.

Rebecca Smart, a criminal lawyer and online safety expert from Payne Hicks Beach, expressed her disappointment with the situation. She remarked that "The Online Safety Act 2023 (OSA) has made some headway by placing several duties on providers of regulated user-to-user services and search engines, which have begun to act as protective measures for children." However, she also pointed out that the law's enforcement does not seem to be yielding the desired outcomes. "Why would search engines go further to protect children when the OSA does not require them to?" she questioned, highlighting a significant loophole in the legislation that protects major search engines like Google and Bing from liability for the content they present.

Ofcom's research reinforces these concerns, suggesting that the current enforcement regime lacks sufficient deterrents to ensure complete compliance. The OSA requires age verification or estimation methods to be "highly effective" at determining whether a user is a child. Yet, the statistics are troubling; Smart noted that "if providers were using highly effective age verification or age estimation, we would not be seeing statistics estimating that 3% of 8–9-year-olds are still accessing pornography online."

Smart’s personal experiences further illuminate the serious implications of children's exposure to such harmful content. "As a lawyer, I have seen first-hand the consequences of children's exposure to harmful sexual content and behaviour online." She stressed that many young individuals find themselves in precarious situations where they can be groomed or exploited, facing severe repercussions without the emotional maturity to handle such experiences. "Some children who are above the age of criminal responsibility can then face criminal sanctions for actions that stem from this exposure, with life-changing consequences."

In light of these issues, Smart advocates for stricter penalties for online services lacking appropriate age verification systems, emphasising the need for heightened accountability and enforcement measures. "There should be severe penalties for services that do not have appropriate age checks in place to protect these children." Without such measures, the intended safeguards of the OSA may ultimately fail to protect vulnerable children from the dangers of online pornography.