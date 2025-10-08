Nuclear Waste Services (NWS) has chosen leading law firms Burges Salmon, Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer, and Pinsent Masons to provide essential legal services related to its key capital programmes, which include the Geological Disposal Facility programme and the development and operation of the Low Level Waste Repository located near Drigg, Cumbria. This appointment comes under a framework agreement that aims to enhance NWS’ ability to efficiently manage and dispose of the UK’s nuclear waste.

NWS, established in January 2022 as a subsidiary of the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority, is dedicated to ensuring the safe and secure handling of nuclear waste. With the significant challenges tied to these projects, the collaboration between the appointed firms and NWS’ in-house legal team is pivotal in delivering the necessary planning, consenting, and regulatory support.

The framework agreement provides NWS with access to high-quality legal expertise, emphasising the need for dynamic and innovative approaches in the legal advisory process. The selection of these firms was based on their proven track record in infrastructure development and nuclear regulation, as well as their collaborative methods in managing complex infrastructure projects.

Lead partners Ian Truman of Burges Salmon, Silke Goldberg from Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer, and Richard Griffiths at Pinsent Masons expressed their enthusiasm for the appointment, stating: “We are all proud and delighted to have been appointed to this panel to work with NWS on its programmes and projects of critical national importance. NWS’ role in operating the low level waste repository, and in implementing geological disposal, is complex and challenging and we very much look forward to working with NWS and drawing on our expertise in planning, environmental and public sector law in helping to deliver the management of the nation’s radioactive wastes.”

Vicky Bennett, General Counsel and Company Secretary at NWS, further commented on the rigorous selection process, saying: “The team has carried out a thorough process to appoint external legal advisors to work closely with each other and our in-house legal team to provide high-calibre legal advice to NWS on the planning, consenting and regulatory aspects of its infrastructure and development programmes. This includes NWS’ critical work with the Geological Disposal Facility programme and the Low Level Waste Repository. We are grateful for the time invested by the legal services market and are delighted to have appointed three firms: Burges Salmon, Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer and Pinsent Masons, whom we are looking forward to working with.”