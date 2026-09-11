Norton Rose Fulbright expands real estate team

Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright has announced the appointment of Simon Woodcock as a partner in its real estate practice based in London. Joining from Goodwin Procter, Simon brings with him a wealth of expertise in a variety of transactional real estate matters. His areas of focus include direct and indirect investment, landlord and tenant matters, development, and asset management, addressing multiple asset classes such as office, retail, student accommodation, private rented sector, and industrial properties.

With extensive experience advising a diverse client base that includes investors, developers, asset and fund managers, as well as financial institutions, Simon is well-positioned to handle high-value transactions across the UK and pan-European markets. His established relationships in the real estate sector and proven ability to navigate complex mandates promise to bolster Norton Rose Fulbright's service offerings in this competitive field.

David Hawkins, a partner at Norton Rose Fulbright, expressed his enthusiasm about Simon joining the team, stating that "Simon is a highly regarded real estate lawyer with an impressive track record advising on major UK and European transactions. His experience, market reputation and client relationships make him an excellent addition to our team." Meanwhile, Simon shared his excitement regarding the new role, highlighting that "Norton Rose Fulbright's international platform and sector strengths provide a compelling proposition for clients operating in today's market. I'm excited to join the team and look forward to helping clients deliver their most important real estate projects and investments."

Simon’s appointment aligns with Norton Rose Fulbright's ongoing commitment to expand its real estate practice. This strategic move reinforces the firm's capability to support leading investors, developers, and institutions in overcoming the challenges associated with intricate transactions in a rapidly evolving market.