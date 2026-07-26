Norton Rose Fulbright advises on major acquisition

Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright has successfully advised AtkinsRéalis Group Inc. on its recent acquisition of Patrick J Tobin & Co. Ltd., a move that is set to significantly bolster AtkinsRéalis’ operations and offerings within Ireland. The acquisition, completed on July 6, 2026, is part of AtkinsRéalis’s broader strategy to expand its technical proficiency and enhance its contributions to the local infrastructure development programme, which has been a focus for the company during its 25 years in operation in the region. By integrating TOBIN’s expertise, AtkinsRéalis is set to enlarge its workforce to more than 700 employees, further solidifying its position in the market.

TOBIN is renowned in Ireland as a premier engineering and project management consultancy, with its headquarters located in Galway. The firm boasts approximately 200 employees spread across five Irish offices and is noted for its engineering, project management, and design services in various sectors, including building, water, and transport. This acquisition marks a pivotal moment for AtkinsRéalis, allowing it to combine resources and capabilities with TOBIN, thereby enhancing its service delivery.

The legal team from Norton Rose Fulbright that aided AtkinsRéalis in this acquisition was led by Claire O'Donnell, a corporate partner based in London, supported by associates Francesca Walker and Rebecca Bell, along with trainee Sipadan Stather. In addition, partner Dominic Stuttaford and senior associate Elisabeth Trotter provided tax advice, while Ian Giles and his team offered antitrust counsel. Essential warranty and indemnity insurance advice came from Marshall Bromwich, the Australia Country Head. Notably, Irish legal support was provided by Matheson LLP.

O'Donnell expressed her enthusiasm about the transaction, stating "We are delighted to have advised AtkinsRéalis on this strategic acquisition, which will further strengthen its ability to deliver complex engineering and project management services across Ireland and support the country's long-term infrastructure ambitions. This acquisition brings together two highly regarded engineering businesses with complementary offerings and a shared commitment to supporting the development of critical infrastructure.”