Noerr has successfully advised Meihua Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (SHSE: 600873) on the acquisition of the amino acids and human milk oligosaccharide (HMO) business from the Japanese firm Kyowa Hakko Bio Co., Ltd. The closing of this significant transaction has already taken place. The Noerr team was led by partners Georg Schneider and Sebastian Voigt, who played crucial roles in conducting legal due diligence on Kyowa Hakko Europe's German subsidiary, negotiating the local transfer agreement, and executing both the closing and subsequent post-merger integration steps.

This acquisition represents a vital strategic milestone for Meihua, as it greatly enhances its product portfolio in pharmaceutical amino acids and human milk oligosaccharides. Furthermore, the deal provides access to advanced fermentation technologies, expanded production capacities, and extensive regulatory approvals, thereby strengthening Meihua’s competitive market position across Asia, Europe, and North America. Noted in the announcement, “The transaction allows us to advance our international strategy and expand our offerings.”

The advisory team for Meihua Holdings included partners Georg Schneider and Sebastian Voigt in Private Equity & Venture Capital, alongside Julia Hecht as a senior associate for Corporate/M&A matters, Evelyn Schulz and Isabell Jakobs in Product Regulation, and Daniel Dommermuth for Employment-related issues. With this acquisition, Meihua Holdings is well-positioned for future growth in the global market.