Noerr announced that a team led by Alexander Schilling has provided crucial advice to the Noerpel Group, a prominent transport and logistics company, in securing a EUR 139 million syndicated credit agreement. This new financing replaces the firm's initial syndicated credit facility, which was established in 2019 to transition from bilateral funding to a more collaborative financing structure. The newly arranged credit will help refinance the existing facility, support general working capital needs, and underpin forthcoming investments and acquisitions.

In preparation for this financing arrangement, a separate team led by Thorsten Reinhard assisted Noerpel Group in achieving its strategic goal of streamlining the corporate structure. This intricate process involved merging various operational units into a societas europaea (SE) during a series of detailed conversion and transfer procedures. Thorsten emphasised that “the new structure will enhance operational efficiency and provide a solid platform for future growth.”

In addition to the credit facility, Noerr played a pivotal role earlier in the year when advising on Noerpel Group's acquisition of forwarding company Georg Graßl GmbH. The firm regularly supports Noerpel Group with its acquisition strategy, demonstrating a strong partnership between the organisations. Currently, Noerpel Group stands as one of Germany's foremost transport and logistics service providers, employing around 3,700 staff and recently reporting an annual turnover of EUR 710 million.

The advisory team for Noerpel SE comprised various experts from Noerr, notably including partners Alexander Schilling (Banking & Finance), Thorsten Reinhard (Corporate), and Boris Blunck (Employment & Pension), along with skilled associates and partners stationed in both Frankfurt and Munich.