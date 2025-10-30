In a significant transaction for the footwear industry, a team from Noerr has successfully guided the shareholders of Gabor Shoes GmbH in their sale of shares to Arklyz AG. Led by partners Gerald Reger and Christian Haagen, the Noerr team provided comprehensive legal support throughout the deal. The closing of the transaction awaits customary antitrust approvals and other typical closing conditions, ensuring the sale meets all regulatory requirements.

Gabor Shoes GmbH, founded in Rosenheim, has been a family-operated business for decades and is highly regarded as one of Europe’s leading premium footwear brands. Specialising in the design, manufacturing, and sale of shoes and shoe accessories, Gabor products are available in over 60 countries, making it a significant player in the global market for women’s shoes.

Arklyz AG, based in Stans, Switzerland, is a renowned company that operates and distributes various brands within the sports, lifestyle, and fashion sectors. The company is known for its involvement with popular names like The Athlete’s Foot, Crocs, and Salomon. The merger signifies a strategic move for Arklyz, expanding its influence in the footwear market.

During the sale process, Noerr provided extensive advice not only related to the share transfer but also on the sale and leaseback of Gabor's premises in Rosenheim. This included a notable change in the company's legal structure from an Aktiengesellschaft (AG) to a Gesellschaft mit beschränkter Haftung (GmbH), which came into effect in September 2025. The decision to alter the company's legal form was influenced by succession considerations concerning certain shareholders, necessitating detailed guidance on inheritance and gift law as part of the transaction.

The Noerr team involved in this complex transaction consisted of a diverse group of professionals across various legal disciplines, ensuring that all relevant legal issues were meticulously addressed. This multi-faceted approach included expertise from corporate M&A, tax, employment, and real estate sectors, showcasing Noerr's comprehensive capabilities in handling high-stake business transactions.