Noerr advises on Scandinavian tobacco sale

A team from Noerr, led by partners Martin Neuhaus and Patrick Mückl, has announced their advisory role in the sale of fine-cut tobacco brands BREAK and Moro by Scandinavian Tobacco Group (STG) to Japan Tobacco Inc (JT). This transaction, valued at EUR 176 million, forms part of STG's strategic realignment of its portfolio. The brands, primarily marketed in Germany, were sold as part of an asset deal, which also includes a contract manufacturing agreement with JT extending for up to three years.

The transaction is presently subject to customary closing conditions, which include necessary anti-trust approvals. The completion of the deal is anticipated before the year concludes. “Noerr combines legal excellence with a deep understanding of industry-specific needs,” the firm noted, highlighting their expertise in managing complex transactions.

Alongside the Noerr team based in Düsseldorf, a collaboration with the Danish law firm Kromann Reumert was established to facilitate the deal. The advisory team included various specialists such as Florian Döpking for M&A, Yannik Bähr for employment, and others across multiple disciplines, ensuring comprehensive support for STG throughout the process.