A team from Noerr, led by Michael Schuhmacher and Martina Buller, has provided counsel to a consortium of banks and insurance firms headed by UniCredit Bank GmbH and Kreissparkasse Biberach. This financing supports UPFRONT GROUP’s acquisition of the Heidersberger Group and Rudolf Schweiger Abdichtung und Isolierbau GmbH & Co. KG. UPFRONT GROUP, which is backed by AUCTUS Capital Partners, aims to enhance its offerings in aluminium, glass, and sheet metal facades. The Heidersberger Group, known for its comprehensive value chain, operates out of Greven, North Rhine-Westphalia, and oversees all stages from design to installation of complex façade systems. Additionally, the acquisition of Rudolf Schweiger Abdichtung und Isolierbau GmbH & Co. KG will enrich UPFRONT GROUP's service range with expertise in high-quality flat roof and sealing solutions, a company operating for over 50 years and a top provider in Southern Germany.

UPFRONT GROUP’s strategy focuses on a long-term buy-and-build approach within the fragmented building envelope sector. The goal is to construct an integrated, cross-material platform for building envelope solutions that delivers technical expertise alongside scalable operations, emphasising sustainability and innovative design. Noerr is frequently involved in advising on intricate acquisition and corporate financing projects, particularly regarding buy-and-build initiatives, showcasing a strong commitment to understanding unique industry requirements. The advisory team also consisted of Pinar Turkac-Christmann and Paulina von Hülsen from the Banking & Finance department, as well as Andre Happel, Thomas Renner, and Antonia Bach from the Tax team, all based in Frankfurt. Noerr combines legal excellence with a deep understanding of industry-specific needs and entrepreneurial concepts