Noerr's Energy & Infrastructure practice group, led by Tibor Fedke and Alexander Schilling, announced its advisory role for Macquarie Bank in securing funding for the high-profile data centre project of Polarise GmbH. This ambitious project sees Deutsche Telekom collaborating with US chip developer Nvidia to construct a state-of-the-art AI data centre, with Polarise serving as the infrastructure partner.

The integrated team from Noerr provided comprehensive advice covering the term loan agreement for Polarise, project financing, real estate and tax law issues, regulatory concerns, and the minimisation of restructuring risks. This project exemplifies Noerr's strong expertise in navigating complex financing transactions, particularly within the rapidly evolving infrastructure sector. "Our team's dedication to supporting technology companies with intricate financial needs has never been clearer," stated Alexander Schilling.

As one of the few end-to-end AI data centre providers in Germany and Europe, Polarise delivers a modular infrastructure platform tailored specifically for modern AI workloads. The company's goal is to facilitate access to sovereign AI computing power for businesses, addressing a pivotal need in the tech industry.

The advisors to Macquarie Bank included a broad array of talent from Noerr Partnerschaftsgesellschaft mbB. Key members of this accomplished team included Alexander Schilling and Tibor Fedke, alongside senior associates Marius Fischer and Ana-Maria Mirceta from Frankfurt, and partners Felix Blobel and Asina Roth from Berlin, ensuring a comprehensive approach to the project.

Specialist roles were also filled by associated partners and senior associates in real estate, regulatory, and tax sectors. For real estate matters, Manuel Lomb and Antonio Di Mieri led the charge from Munich, while Jens H. Kunz and Klaudyna Lichnowska directed regulatory affairs from Frankfurt. The restructuring and insolvency concerns were addressed by Simone Schönen and Stephanie Bender from Hamburg, with tax expertise provided by Andre Happel and Thomas Renner, also from Frankfurt. Each of these professionals played a critical role in ensuring the project's success and sustainability in the market.