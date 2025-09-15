The High Court's recent decision in Nicholas William Nicholson v Raazia Masood & Ors [2025] EWHC 2314 (Ch) provides valuable guidance on the boundaries of collateral attack doctrine and abuse of process principles in complex commercial litigation.

Background and procedural history

The liquidator of Frencheye (Stratford) Limited brought misfeasance proceedings under section 212 of the Insolvency Act 1986, seeking substantial equitable compensation from the company's former directors. The claim alleged that trading receipts totalling £3,834,769.57 had been improperly diverted to Elegant Clothing Ltd's bank account between July 2013 and November 2015.

The respondents defended on the basis that the company never traded, remaining dormant throughout the relevant period. They contended that business was conducted by successive connected entities under a "franchise model", with the company merely holding the lease of the Westfield Stratford premises.

Significantly, this defence directly contradicted findings made by District Judge Branston in earlier magistrates' court proceedings. In March 2017, the district judge had rejected the company's application to set aside a business rates liability order, concluding after extensive evidence that the company was indeed in rateable occupation and trading from the premises.

The competing applications

The liquidator sought to strike out the respondents' defence as an abuse of process, arguing it constituted an impermissible collateral attack on the magistrates' court judgement. Conversely, the respondents cross-applied for reverse summary judgement, contending the liquidator's trading allegations were unparticularised and unsupported by credible evidence.

Legal principles clarified

ICC Judge Mullen provided a comprehensive analysis of res judicata and abuse of process doctrine. Drawing on established authorities including Virgin Atlantic Airways v Zodiac Seats and Secretary of State for Trade and Industry v Bairstow, the judge emphasised that abuse of process jurisdiction remains exceptional, requiring either manifest unfairness to a party or conduct that would bring the administration of justice into disrepute.

The judgement distinguished cases like Secretary of State v Potiwal and Re Phoenix Tech Limited, where directors had previously controlled litigation addressing identical issues. In those circumstances, permitting relitigation was held abusive given the alignment of interests and substantial public costs already incurred.

Key distinguishing factors

Judge Mullen identified several crucial distinctions that prevented the collateral attack doctrine from applying:

The magistrates' court proceedings focused specifically on rateable occupation rather than the nature and extent of trading. Whilst the district judge rejected the "franchise model" defence, the questions were not identical to those in the misfeasance claim.

Only one respondent, Mrs Masood, was clearly a privy of the company during the earlier proceedings. The involvement and control exercised by the other respondents remained disputed, with Ms Drozdziol appearing to have no involvement whatsoever in the set-aside application.

The respondents could not reasonably have anticipated that business rates proceedings might prove determinative of a multi-million pound personal misfeasance claim. Their interests in defending the earlier application were not necessarily aligned with protecting against future personal liability.

Practical implications

The decision demonstrates judicial reluctance to extend abuse of process doctrine where litigation involves different parties, different questions, and different stakes. Even where earlier findings appear relevant, courts will scrutinise whether respondents had genuine opportunity to protect their interests comprehensively.

The judgement also reinforces that liquidators need not provide exhaustive particularisation at pleading stage, particularly given their position as strangers to the company's affairs. Where prima facie evidence exists of potential misfeasance - here, substantial receipts diverted from a company holding trading premises - courts will permit claims to proceed to trial rather than determine complex factual disputes summarily.

Both applications were dismissed, with the substantive misfeasance claim proceeding to trial where the competing narratives of legitimate franchise arrangements versus concealed trading can be properly tested.