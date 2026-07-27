Newcastle law firm Clarke Mairs joins Orwins

In a significant move to expand its legal services, Orwins has announced its investment in Clarke Mairs, a reputable law firm based in Newcastle upon Tyne. This addition marks a crucial step in Orwins' strategy to consolidate its presence in the UK legal market, following its earlier investment into Clarkslegal earlier this year. With new offices established in Manchester, London, Reading, and now Newcastle, Orwins is ambitiously targeting a growth trajectory that aims to double its size within two years and achieve revenues exceeding £50 million.

Clarke Mairs, which operates out of Newcastle and has a dedicated team of 48 professionals led by ten partners, is known for its full-service commercial law offerings. The firm's specialisations include litigation, insolvency, commercial property, and both company and commercial law, as well as private client services. They serve a diverse clientele across the North East of England and beyond, in both commercial and personal legal matters.

Dov Black, Chief Executive of Orwins, expressed enthusiasm about the new partnership, stating, “From the outset, it was clear that Clarke Mairs has deservedly earned a reputation for delivering the highest quality legal solutions across the North East and nationally." He emphasised the firm’s strong local roots and the valuable addition of Clarke Mairs’ wide range of specialist skills to the Orwins group. Meanwhile, Paul Rushworth, a partner at Clarke Mairs, shared his excitement about the alliance, stating, “At Clarke Mairs, we have always focused on a client centred approach, building an expert team to deliver high quality practical legal solutions that exceed expectations." He elaborated on the partnership, noting that “in Orwins we have found a like-minded partner with an identical ethos, and we are excited for our staff and clients about the journey ahead as part of the group."

As part of the integration, the existing partners at Clarke Mairs will remain with the firm and will become shareholders in the expanded Orwins entity. This consolidation of expertise and resource reflects Orwins' strategic ambitions, supported by Aliter Capital, which has previously backed law firms like BBS Law and Carter Bond.