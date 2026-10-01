New UK sanctions package targets Russia

Following the UK’s announcement of a new sanctions package against Russia, experts are analysing the implications of the measures, which include 31 targeted actions against LNG shadow-fleet vessels, Kremlin disinformation networks, and individuals accused of heinous crimes against Ukrainian civilians. John Binns, a Partner at BCL Solicitors and a specialist in sanctions and financial crime, shared his insights on the package's likely impact.

Binns noted that "a lot of these new designations will be purely symbolic." He expresses scepticism regarding the effectiveness of the sanctions, stating, "We have no reason to think the people accused of these actions have interests in the UK, or would want to visit." His comments emphasise a broader concern about the apparent limitations of UK sanctions, highlighting a sense of impotence in directly combatting the aggression exhibited by Russia.

One area of focus within the sanctions package is the controversial licensing arrangements for LNG imports. Although it aims to assist nations like Japan and South Korea in transitioning away from Russian energy, Binns pointed out that "it does not provide much reassurance that the transition is coordinated or quick enough." This raises questions about the efficacy of such measures, particularly in their ability to foster meaningful changes in global energy dynamics.

Binns further elaborated on the possible repercussions of the sanctions for domestic businesses. "As ever, the effectiveness of these measures has to take into account the collateral damage done to UK businesses, which have to keep up with the job of complying with them." This highlights a significant concern for UK industries that may be adversely affected as they navigate the complexities of new sanctions regulations while trying to sustain their operations.

Overall, the new sanctions package signifies the UK's ongoing commitment to addressing Russian aggression, but the mixed reception from experts underscores the complexities involved in implementing effective measures against such entrenched challenges.