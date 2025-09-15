The Ministry of Justice has unveiled a groundbreaking initiative aimed at improving how the Probation Service monitors offenders to bolster community safety. This new pilot programme will mandate that offenders partake in remote check-in surveillance via their personal mobile devices. These measures supplement existing stringent licence conditions, which include GPS tagging and mandatory in-person meetings with probation officers. The innovative approach is part of a larger strategy, referred to as the Plan for Change, designed to curb crime, especially by addressing the issue of reoffending.

The programme will require offenders to record short videos and utilise artificial intelligence to verify their identities during these check-ins. Additionally, they will be asked questions about their recent behaviours and activities. Should any discrepancies arise or if an offender attempts to manipulate the AI ID matching system, a red alert will be instantly issued to the Probation Service for immediate response, thus intervening before potential crimes occur.

Lord Timpson, Minister for Prisons, Probation and Reducing Reoffending, expressed the programme’s significance by stating that "this new pilot keeps the watchful eye of our probation officers on these offenders wherever they are, helping catapult our analogue justice system into a new digital age." He further emphasised the importance of these bold innovations in tackling contemporary challenges. "We are protecting the public, supporting our staff, and making our streets safer as part of our Plan for Change," he remarked.

The programme is initially being trialled in four areas across England: the South West, North West, East of England, and Kent Surrey and Sussex, with future plans to expand and incorporate additional technological enhancements, such as GPS location verification. This initiative forms part of an ambitious £8 million drive spearheaded by the Lord Chancellor to strengthen criminal surveillance and achieve safer streets, particularly in communities grappling with high rates of reoffending.

The announcement follows the recent implementation of the Sentencing Bill focused on reforming sentencing practices and addressing ongoing challenges within the prison system. In a supportive move, the government has allocated up to £700 million for the Probation Service, marking nearly a 45% increase in funding that will enable the monitoring and tagging of tens of thousands more offenders within the community.