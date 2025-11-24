The Law Society of Scotland has introduced a new initiative aimed at assisting smaller law firms in their technological journey. The LawscotTech Bridge Builder scheme was developed in collaboration with Ally Thomson, the founder of Hey Legal, and is a direct response to feedback gathered through a survey of smaller firms conducted earlier this year. This innovative scheme is designed to equip participating firms with the tools needed to harness technology effectively and affordably.

LawscotTech Bridge Builder will provide a tailored consultation process for each firm involved, helping them identify technology solutions that are both accessible and cost-effective. Initially, up to 40 smaller firms, defined as those employing 39 solicitors or fewer, will be selected to take part in this programme. Angus Maclauchlan, Head of Marketing and Member Services at the Law Society of Scotland, expressed the vision behind the scheme, stating that “Technology has the potential to bring significant benefits to Scotland’s legal sector. We’ve developed this scheme with Ally Thomson based on member feedback, to help ensure those benefits are enjoyed by all firms and their clients.”

Ally Thomson emphasised the importance of bridging the gap between smaller firms and technological expertise, stating that “This scheme is designed to build a bridge between smaller firms and the experts who deeply understand technology. I’ll be helping identify products and solutions that will suit each business and its staff and clients.” The initiative also aims to ensure that technology implementations do not impose financial strain on the firms, with Thomson adding, “This scheme is not about firms spending more money on technology, unless such investment puts their businesses into a stronger financial position overall.”

Interestingly, Thomson highlighted the agility of smaller firms, suggesting that their size may actually provide them with an advantage in adopting new technologies: “Smaller firms may feel that they’re at a disadvantage in relation to technology, but I believe the opposite is the case. They are more agile and able to identify and introduce technology more quickly rather than having products imposed from head office.” This new scheme represents a significant step towards enabling smaller firms to thrive in an increasingly digital legal landscape.