New scheme grants victims a voice

The Solicitor General, Ellie Reeves KC MP, has announced the national rollout of the Early Victims’ Right to Review (VRR) scheme, which will provide survivors of rape and sexual assault across all of England and Wales the opportunity to have their cases reviewed before a final decision regarding evidence is made. This initiative, set to commence on 13 July 2026, follows a successful pilot programme launched in the West Midlands in June 2025, which was subsequently expanded across four CPS Areas including North West, Yorkshire and Humberside, and Cymru-Wales.

The VRR scheme gives victims the important right to ask for their case to be reconsidered by a different prosecutor, allowing for the possibility that proceedings can continue if the new prosecutor disagrees with the original decision. This is particularly significant, as victims have expressed the value of being able to have their cases reconsidered, even if they did not ultimately request a review.

Ellie Reeves KC MP emphasised the importance of this rollout by remarking, “Rape and sexual assault cause devastating, long-lasting harm, and every brave victim who comes forward deserves to know their case will be treated with dignity.” She highlighted that the initiative is a critical component of the government’s broader Violence Against Women and Girls strategy, which aims to halve incidents of violence against women and girls within a decade. Reeves noted, “For the first time, victims of rape and serious sexual offences across all of England and Wales will have the opportunity to have their case reviewed, where eligible, giving them a second chance at justice and real control at the most critical point in their case.”

Siobhan Blake, National CPS Lead for Rape and Serious Sexual Offences, addressed the emotional impact on survivors, stating, “For survivors of rape and sexual offences, the possibility their abuser may never face justice can be deeply distressing.” She urged that confidence in the decision-making process is vital, acknowledging that while the CPS strives to make informed decisions, mistakes can occur that endanger access to justice. Blake asserted that expanding the pilot will enhance understanding of how to better support victims.

Jade Blue McCrossen-Nethercott articulated the significance of the CPS’s commitment to this scheme, stating, “This pilot recognises that victims deserve the opportunity to have decisions reconsidered before they become final.” She shared her personal experience with the justice system, stressing the need for timely reviews. McCrossen-Nethercott concluded, “It shows that when victims are given the opportunity to be heard, their experiences can help shape a fairer and more responsive justice system for others.”

The Victims’ Commissioner, Claire Waxman OBE, commended the CPS's responsiveness to victims' experiences, stating, “It is fantastic to see the CPS listening and responding to victims’ experiences, and my thanks go to Jade Blue McCrossen-Nethercott for tirelessly campaigning for this vital progress.” She underscored that the national rollout of the scheme will empower more victims, offering them the chance to challenge decisions before they become final, thus reducing the chances of unfair denials of justice.