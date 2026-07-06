New scheme gives rape victims voice

The Solicitor General, Ellie Reeves KC MP, recently announced the national rollout of the Early Victims’ Right to Review (VRR) scheme, allowing rape and sexual assault survivors across England and Wales to request a review of their cases before a final decision not to pursue evidence is made. Launched in the West Midlands in June 2025, this vital scheme aims to empower victims by providing them with the option of having their cases reassessed by a different prosecutor, ensuring that they can continue to seek justice if warranted. This national rollout will take effect on 13 July 2026, following a successful pilot in four CPS Areas: West Midlands, North West, Yorkshire, and Humberside, alongside Cymru-Wales.

The initiative, which forms a central element of the government's Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG) strategy, is seen as a significant step towards transforming how the justice system engages with victims of rape and serious sexual offences. Victims can feel reassured knowing that their cases will receive the consideration needed at such critical junctures. If the assigned prosecutor disagrees with the initial decision taken, the investigation can proceed, allowing survivors a second chance to pursue justice.

Ellie Reeves KC MP stated, “Rape and sexual assault cause devastating, long-lasting harm, and every brave victim who comes forward deserves to know their case will be treated with dignity.” She added, “Violence against women and girls is my top priority, and the Early Victims’ Right to Review rollout is a landmark moment.” The Solicitor General emphasised that this rollout embodies the government’s determination to halve violence against women and girls within a decade while ensuring victims are afforded fairness and dignity.

Siobhan Blake, National CPS Lead for Rape and Serious Sexual Offences, remarked, “For survivors of rape and sexual offences, the possibility their abuser may never face justice can be deeply distressing.” She acknowledged that while CPS prosecutors generally get it right, mistakes can occur, and the opportunity for review can make a crucial difference for victims.

Jade Blue McCrossen-Nethercott, a victim advocate, added, “The CPS's commitment to roll out the early Victims' Right to Review pilot nationally is a landmark moment for victims and survivors.” She shared her own experience, highlighting how critical timely reviews are to prevent permanent, unjust decisions. McCrossen-Nethercott articulated the importance of having the option to contest decisions before they become final, noting, “This pilot recognises that victims deserve the opportunity to have decisions reconsidered before they become final.”

Victims' Commissioner Claire Waxman OBE also supported the expansion of the VRR scheme, stating, “It is fantastic to see the CPS listening and responding to victims' experiences.” She offered gratitude to advocates like McCrossen-Nethercott for their efforts in driving this essential progress, believing that the national rollout will prevent many victims from facing injustices without recourse.

The VRR initiative demonstrates a significant advancement towards creating a more responsive justice system that not only prioritises the voices of victims but also ensures they are treated with the respect and seriousness they deserve. As the CPS prepares for this nationwide implementation, the commitment to providing a robust mechanism for review is a hopeful sign for survivors seeking justice in difficult circumstances.