The landscape of media access in criminal courts has transformed significantly with new rules that enforce open justice. Effective from Monday 6 October 2025, the updated Criminal Procedure Rules stipulate that parties applying for discretionary reporting restrictions in criminal cases must notify the media of their applications. This change clarifies that the responsibility of informing journalists lies with the applicant, thus enabling reporters to be aware and challenge any reporting restriction orders where necessary.

This initiative underscores the media's acknowledged role as essential stakeholders in the judicial process, aimed at preventing unwarranted limitations on reporting in Crown and magistrates’ courts. The alterations emerge from extensive collaboration between the Criminal Procedure Rule Committee and media organisations, including the Media Lawyers Association and the News Media Association, as well as support from HM Courts & Tribunals Service’s Media Working Group.

The primary goal of these changes has been to reflect the media’s critical function in providing accountability within the justice system. Georgia Jerram, Chair of HMCTS’ Media Working Group, emphasised the importance of timely information for journalists, stating that "as a society, we often rely on the media to be our eyes and ears in courtrooms." She further explained that when journalists lack clear information regarding requests for reporting restrictions, they are effectively barred from the opportunity to challenge those restrictions. Jerram believes the new regulations will reinforce the principle of open justice.

These requirements specifically pertain to discretionary reporting restrictions designed to protect vulnerable witnesses or ensure fair trials but do not impact automatic restrictions that are legislated and cannot be altered by the court. For those interested in reviewing the updated Criminal Procedure Rules or learning more about this pivotal shift, further information is available in a recent Inside HMCTS blog