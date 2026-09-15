New rules enable digital age verification

Licensed premises across England and Wales can now accept digital proof of age when selling alcohol, offering an additional method for verifying customers' age. Under these new regulations, a range of venues including pubs, music venues, shops, and restaurants can enhance their age verification processes. This shift introduces customers to a convenient way of proving they are over 18 by using a certified app on their smartphones. Rather than physically presenting an ID, customers can simply show confirmation of their age, streamlining the buying experience and bolstering privacy protections by not revealing sensitive personal information.

This transition to digital proof of age aims to make age-checks quicker, easier, and more secure for both customers and staff. The process can be as simple as showing a QR code for staff to scan or tapping a phone against a reader, allowing quick confirmation without the need for scrutinising physical documents. "This groundbreaking change in the law will mean you do not need to carry a physical ID," said Digital Government Minister Stephanie Peacock, highlighting the benefits for safety and convenience.

The new system builds upon the UK’s existing digital identity services, which enable secure age verification online. According to Peacock, while the adoption of digital proof of age is optional for businesses, it provides a trustworthy alternative that enhances customer safety. With 72% of respondents in a government consultation supporting digital identities for age verification, the new rules not only update the licensing framework but also ensure safeguards remain in place to prevent underage alcohol sales.

Industry leaders echo the enthusiasm for this change. Allen Simpson, Chief Executive of UKHospitality, stated, "Introducing digital proof of age is a positive step for hospitality, providing greater flexibility and convenience." Meanwhile, Julian David OBE, CEO of techUK, emphasised the importance of robust digital identity services, saying, "This is a practical, everyday example of the value that... can bring to consumers." As the digital verification sector continues to thrive, these advancements are expected to facilitate a smoother experience in purchasing alcohol while prioritising security and privacy. The phased implementation of these rules is anticipated to significantly impact the hospitality industry and customer experience in the UK.