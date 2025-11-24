A major new report by the House of Lords Constitution Committee has urged the government to ensure the rule of law is respected and the public can access justice. According to Mark Evans, president of the Law Society of England and Wales, “This report makes a vital contribution at a time when the rule of law is under threat from governments and the powerful across the world, and when chronic underfunding of our justice system is denying us this vital public service.” The Law Society has significantly contributed to the report, advocating for the rule of law as an essential component of the common good and the economy. Evans added, “The evidence the Law Society submitted for this report showed that economic stability and growth depend on a society that values and respects the rule of law. We are taking forward further research to demonstrate that essential relationship.”

The report highlights essential areas for government action, including the need for ministers to adhere to the state’s international obligations, ensure timely access to courts, and allow for parliamentary and public scrutiny of legislation. The Law Society also supports the committee's assertion that the government needs to enhance legal aid and early legal advice, emphasising that sustainable funding is crucial for the justice system to serve communities effectively.

Mark Evans concluded, “As the report shows, the legal profession is vital for a strong rule of law culture. The committee recommends that the government should avoid using damaging language towards legal professionals and take stronger action to defend them against attack.” He pointed out the concerning increase in political rhetoric targeting judges and lawyers over recent years, stating, “Legal professionals should not be attacked just for simply carrying out their duty to serve the public.” The Law Society’s commitment to supporting the rule of law has been reinforced, as they pledge to highlight its centrality to people's daily lives and advocate for practical governmental support for the justice system and respect for legal professionals.