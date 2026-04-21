Robust new measures are being implemented by the Education Secretary to safeguard freedom of speech and academic freedom in universities. These regulations are set to be introduced this June, establishing a pioneering complaints scheme through the Office for Students (OfS) which will launch at the beginning of the new academic year. This initiative will provide university staff, external speakers, and non-student members with a platform to raise concerns about institutions that fail to ensure free speech is upheld. Once complaints are received, the OfS will investigate the claims and may recommend that universities reassess their decisions, compensate affected parties, or modify their procedures, aiming to rejuvenate the status of universities as bastions of intellectual debate.

From April, new registration conditions will empower the OfS to impose fines on universities that infringe upon their duties under the Freedom of Speech Act. Fines could amount to £500,000 or 2% of a university’s income, depending on which is greater. In more severe violations, institutions could face deregistration, resulting in the loss of access to student support and public grants. Reports to the OfS indicate that speakers and lecturers have faced harassment for holding specific views, including gender-critical and religious perspectives, as well as incidents of foreign interference that threaten academic freedoms.

Currently, university staff may rely on internal complaint procedures, which often lead to expensive judicial reviews or tribunal actions. The new system aims to streamline this process and will be free for users, thereby encouraging more members of the academic community to voice their concerns. Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson commented: “Freedom of speech is the foundation of every university’s success, enabling them to foster robust debate and exchange challenging ideas respectfully.” She further stressed the urgency of the situation by noting instances of escalating silencing tactics that create a culture of fear among academics, which contradicts the pursuit of knowledge.

In August, the government reinforced policies ensuring universities actively promote academic freedom and mandated the OfS to advocate for free speech. Universities are now prohibited from employing non-disclosure agreements to silence victims of misconduct, thereby ensuring protection for individuals who may have experienced harassment or abuse. The complaints scheme will offer a pathway for those pressured into signing NDAs to seek redress.

Arif Ahmed, Director for Free Speech and Academic Freedom, stated: “All staff and students are entitled to teach, learn and research in a culture that values vigorous debate.” He expressed confidence that the announcement would empower staff and visiting speakers, providing them with new avenues for seeking justice when their rights are neglected. Professor Malcolm Press CBE DL, President of Universities UK, also highlighted the essential nature of free speech and academic freedom for universities and the education of students. He affirmed a commitment to support compliance with the new regulations and to collaborate with the government and relevant bodies in implementing these duties.

The responsibilities of the OfS in balancing free speech, while preventing harassment and radicalisation, will require careful management to ensure fairness and transparency. Last month, the Education Secretary met with academics who have faced intimidation from foreign states aiming to coerce them into suppressing research. In recognition of these concerns, the government is investing £3 million in broader measures to counter foreign interference, facilitating a direct reporting route for university leaders to raise issues with the government and security services. Students will also have access to the Office of the Independent Adjudicator, which provides a free service for addressing freedom of speech concerns.