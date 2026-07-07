New penalties for polluting water companies

In a significant move to combat pollution, water companies that violate environmental regulations will now incur financial penalties of up to £500,000, as part of a recent overhaul of the water system. This reform enables the Environment Agency to enforce quicker penalties under a lower civil standard of proof, ensuring that violations are addressed more effectively. Acknowledging the changes, Environment Secretary Emma Reynolds emphasised the government’s commitment, asserting “This government has been clear that polluting water companies and bosses will face the consequences of their actions.” The new framework allows for automatic penalties, similar to speeding tickets, with fines starting at £10,000 for clear breaches, doubling if unpaid within 28 days. Environment Agency Chair Alan Lovell stated, “We care deeply about protecting our waterways and welcome measures that will deter pollution incidents and other harmful permit breaches.” These reforms follow two years of efforts to enhance transparency and strengthen customer protections, including measures against unfair bonuses for polluting companies. Ultimately, the aim is to drive better performance in the water sector while safeguarding natural resources for future generations.