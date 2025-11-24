In a significant move, Lewis Silkin Belfast has appointed Olivia O’Kane as a partner to lead its specialist media law practice across Belfast and Dublin. With over twenty years of expertise in media disputes encompassing defamation, technology-related cases, and pre-broadcast clearance, Olivia has significantly influenced landmark High Court and Court of Appeal decisions. Her commitment to defending freedom of expression, protecting journalistic sources, and advocating for media independence has set her apart in the legal community.

Ranked Band 1 in defamation and reputation management, Olivia also serves as Ireland’s appointed expert on anti-SLAPP law for the European Commission. The firm's partner Mathew Forde acknowledged her prowess by stating “Olivia is an experienced practitioner with a stellar reputation in media law, particularly in the area of defamation and reputation management.” He went on to highlight how her expert knowledge will augment Lewis Silkin’s capabilities in tackling diverse media complexities such as privacy and online liability.

Expressing her enthusiasm for the new role, Olivia O’Kane remarked “Lewis Silkin has a stellar reputation for media law, intellectual property, brands and technology law. I am excited to be expanding the firm’s offering for both in Belfast and Dublin." She added that she looks forward to collaborating with her new colleagues and clients.

Meanwhile, Ciara Fulton, partner and head of the Belfast office, commented on the importance of O’Kane’s appointment by stating “Not only Olivia will play an integral role in our senior team, but her experience and knowledge will be vital in ensuring we provide our clients with the legal protections they need, whilst enhancing the provisions that we can deliver in Belfast.” With O’Kane on board, Lewis Silkin Belfast is well-positioned to strengthen its media law practice and navigate the evolving landscape of legal challenges in the industry.